WWE Hall Of Famer Arn Anderson Addresses ECW Vet Guiding Son Brock

Brock Anderson, son of WWE Hall of Famer "The Enforcer" Arn Anderson, had a two-year run in AEW that may have come too soon in his career, as the young star had no outside experience before beginning his career on television. Anderson has since taken a step back, joining independent promotion MLW and aligning himself with industry veteran and ECW alumnus C.W. Anderson. "AA" spoke on "Arn" about Brock's development and the guidance he receives.

"I'm very proud of him. He's first and foremost a good human being, a fine young man. I'm very proud of that and he's coming along really well with his pro wrestling career," Anderson happily said before reviewing Brock's matches at last week's WrestleCade Weekend. "Very good matches. I thought they did a good job both nights. Very proud of them, him and C.W. who is a blessing. Having that veteran in the corner to help and guide him is worth its weight in platinum, that's for sure."

Arn then commented on C.W. and what he has done for Brock, saying that he does not get involved in the mentoring that goes on between them, but he still is there for moral support. Arn and C.W. were both part of the Anderson wrestling family where Arn was one of the original four members and C.W. later joined as a "cousin."

"C.W. has been a real blessing and we're so lucky to have him be Brock's partner. He's a blessing to the industry," Arn appreciatively added.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Arn" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.