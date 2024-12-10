WWE Hall Of Famer Arn Anderson Assesses Dennis Rodman's Potential As A Wrestler

"The Bad Boy" of basketball Dennis Rodman angered the NBA and his Chicago Bulls teammates during the 1998 NBA Finals when he missed practice in order to appear on WCW with Hulk Hogan and the NWO. Earning himself a $20,000 fine for his "abandonment" of his team, it was not Rodman's first appearance in WCW as he started wrestling in the promotion in 1997. WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson, who was with WCW when Rodman was making his appearances, spoke on "Arn" about Rodman's potential as a pro wrestler.

"He was a big fan. He was having a blast. Of course Rodman could've been a wrestler," Anderson said. "Look at his basketball career, look at all the things that he got away with and how athletic he was. When you're the guy that's getting the most rebounds in a game, not the most points or assists but the most rebounds and you're the biggest star on the court, you've achieved something. That's because he's Dennis Rodman and the character within."

Rodman only won one of his WCW matches, teaming with Hollywood Hogan to defeat DDP and fellow NBA star Karl Malone at Bash at the Beach 1998. Rodman also shared the ring The Giant (Paul Wight), Lex Luger, Randy Savage, and also "Mr Perfect" Curt Hennig at an Australian event in 2000.

"He could've been one of the boys I think. He could've had a career in wrestling plus he was an athlete," Anderson added on about Rodman.

