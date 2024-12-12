Bobby Lashley Says WWE's Vince McMahon Taught Him 'A Great Story' With ECW Title Feud

Back in 2006, Bobby Lashley would go on to become a part of WWE's ECW Brand show, and eventually make his way to the top, capturing the ECW World Champion at the December to Dismember pay-per-view. During an interview with Chris Van Vliet on "Insight," Lashley explained how working directly with Vince McMahon taught him an important lesson about storytelling.

According to Lashley, he isn't someone who consistently fights against bookers and when he got into his feud with McMahon, he knew it was going to be an uphill battle. But the star recalled talking to McMahon about the storyline after being dismantled every week, who assured him that he'd get his lick back in.

"I never understood what he was saying at the time. I was like, you'll get it all back, what are you talking about? You guys have me down," he recalled. "But that was a great story, and he taught me a great story."

Lashley further described McMahon as a heel that would always get the babyface until things finally change, and the crowd loses their mind, which was what happened with him when he had the former WWE Co-Founder alone during a tag match.

"The whole crowd, [were] just like, kill him. And then the minute I grabbed Vince, boom, they were on me. So it took it away," he noted. Lashley further explained that this was a rollercoaster of a story, and that made it great. However, the star briefly recalled that they ultimately had a lot of heat for the angle. "We had a lot of heat with that story. Of course when he won the ECW title and he came in wearing a do-rag."