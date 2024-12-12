The Undertaker Recalls Results Of Vince McMahon Chewing Out WWE Talent Backstage

Vince McMahon's backstage anger and reactiveness, justified or not, was no secret. Being angry for an inexcusable occurrence is one thing but the former WWE Chairman acted out irrationally and unreasonably arbitrary. WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker was a member of leader of the locker room for decades, being the one to approach McMahon on behalf of the wrestlers when it was needed. 'Taker recalled McMahon chewing out people backstage on "Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway."

"I think he has so much on his plate at all times, sometimes he just had to be pissed about something," Undertaker remarked. "I have seen that man chew people out and I'm just like, 'Oh..Oh!' and I'm wondering why he's chewing this person out.

McMahon on many occasions would lose his temper during a show, with an example being him yelling at his announcers through their headsets. McMahon's infamous dislike of sneezing as well as being unhappy with matches fans and the wrestlers themselves felt were good showed how unpredictable he was. As McMahon would also book the shows catering to his own entertainment, Undertaker told a story that paints Vince as a man who gets a thrill from confrontation.

"He would finish chewing somebody out and then they would walk off and you could just tell they're dejected 'cause nobody want to get chewed out by Vince 'cause he does it in front of everybody too. I'm trying to think who it was, he chewed somebody out and then the person left and I'm looking at Vince and he's looking at me and he's like, '...what?' I was like, 'What was that?'... and then he just smile at me and put his headphones back on and started watching the monitor again," Undertaker remembered.

