WWE HOFer Tully Blanchard Explains Ego-Driven Reason He Doesn't Watch Wrestling

Many pro wrestling legends still keep an eye on the current product, rather that is just peacefully enjoying it as a viewer or critiquing what they see feeling strongly about the changes in the industry since their time. WWE Hall of Famer Tully Blanchard was a big fixture on wrestling television for many viewers of the NWA and WWE during the 1980s and '90s as a member of The Four Horsemen and The Brain Busters, but commented on "Tully Vision" why he does not watch wrestling.

"It is maybe a little bit of my ego; you just see a lot of people that have less talent making a lot more money," Blanchard sounded off. "They're in the right place at the right time but they're living on the foundation that we built and don't even know it."

Blanchard would remark that the reality of current pay compared to his years ago is not hard for him to swallow as he sees the benefits it has through his daughter Tessa who currently performs for CMLL in Mexico. Blanchard also understands why there is more money being paid to today's performers as the current style of wrestling has more risks involved than the past.

"I'm thrilled that they make money. I'm thrilled that Tessa is being successful and you know, maybe one of these days we'll have her zoom in on 'Tully Vision,' Blanchard would say. "Most everybody from (the past) was very careful. I could promise you I would not be taking dives off the top rope, cages, and the stuff that they do now. God bless 'em."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Tully Vision" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.