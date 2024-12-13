WWE Legend The Undertaker Outlines Importance Of Camaraderie Among Performers

Wrestlers today do not spend as much time together as a big group as they once did. Technology and social changes in society amongst other factors make it acceptable for people to stick to themselves. WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker dressed in the WWE locker room from 1990 until 2020 and saw its evolution first-hand. On "Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway," Undertaker addressed the importance of having camaraderie amongst the locker room.

"When I was in the dressing room full-time, that was something I kind of paid attention to; who came in and how did they- like when you first get to the building, my mindset was I put bags down and everybody's in that dressing room, whether I like you or I don't like you, I go shake your hand and say hello because we're all in that together," Undertaker said.

"The Deadman" mentioned how always talking to one another created trust, respect, and understanding that you did not have to like each other but everyone was there for the same reason. Undertaker also brought up how the respect amongst the performers was not kept to just the wrestlers, also extending to the referees who do play an important role in their matches.

"With me, and I'll just start with Undertaker, I had to have a good camaraderie because I asked a lot from the refs," 'Taker admitted recalling that he gave instructions to the refs for how to respond to his undead character. "You have to have that camaraderie and that trust level with your refs... The WWE refs understood their role and they wanted to do whatever they could do to make the story that me and whoever I was working with mean that much more."

