AEW's Ricochet Explains Why Returning To Tokyo Dome For Wrestle Dynasty Is A 'Dream Come True'

At Wrestle Dynasty, AEW's Ricochet will take on IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Zack Sabre Jr. in what will be their first singles match since 2017. For Ricochet, this will also mark his return to the Tokyo Dome, where he last wrestled in a four-way gauntlet for the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championships at Wrestle Kingdom 11. During a recent appearance on "Casual Conversations with The Classic," Ricochet noted that he is carrying a mix of emotions heading into Wrestle Dynasty, but more than anything, it fulfills a big dream.

"It's funny because [wrestling] again in the Tokyo Dome, it's just crazy," Ricochet said. "The last time I was there. I don't even remember, but now to be able to go back again and to be put in the spot that now I'm going to be in is absolutely amazing. It's a dream come true, a little nerve-wracking, but like one of those moments that you wait for your whole life."

Growing up, Ricochet looked up to the likes of Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero. When he later entered a wrestling ring himself, however, he developed an appreciation for other high-flyers such as Amazing Red, Matt Sydal, and Japanese legends like Jushin Thunder Liger, The Great Sasuke, and Hayabusa. Because of this, returning to the Tokyo Dome, where the latter three also wrestled, is an even sweeter deal for Ricochet.

"The Japanese culture has been a huge inspiration to me," Ricochet said. "Again, The Great Mutas, all those guys, the theatrics and stuff not only outside the ring but in the ring. They are larger than life."

