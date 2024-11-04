AEW's Ricochet Explains Why He Attacked Zack Sabre Jr. At NJPW Power Struggle

At NJPW Power Struggle, Ricochet became perhaps the first wrestler in history to hit a springboard clothesline wearing Oxfords. The aerial ace appeared at the conclusion of Power Struggle's main event, which saw Zack Sabre Jr. retain his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Shingo Takagi. As Sabre's focus was directed toward his video graphic near the aisleway, Ricochet, clad in a three-piece suit, launched an offensive maneuver and challenged the champ to a match at NJPW's Wrestle Dynasty.

Ricochet has since taken to X to explain his actions, saying rather pointedly, "Had to remind the world that I'm still the f***ing man around here."

Ricochet's surprise return was his first appearance in NJPW since 2017. Minutes before it all unfolded, Sabre had accepted another challenge from Shota Umino for the IWGP Championship. Umino, none too pleased about being outshined, re-emerged after Ricochet's challenge to chase him off.

With two challengers now waiting in the wings, Sabre, the first British wrestler ever to win Japan's G1 tournament, delivered post-match comments that hinted he would handle both over two days. Sabre confirmed he'd defend against Ricochet at Wrestle Dynasty on January 5, and teased a defense against Umino the previous night at Wrestle Dynasty.

Perhaps the other biggest piece of news from Power Struggle was the in-ring return of Kenny Omega. Omega appeared during the event to announce his long-awaited return to the ring at January 5's Wrestle Dynasty. It will mark Omega's first match since being sidelined with diverticulitis nearly a year ago. Omega underwent successful surgery to correct the condition back in August.