Teddy Long Names WWE Attitude Era Stars As His Pro Wrestling Mt. Rushmore

The question of who is on one's Mt. Rushmore of pro wrestling will always yield different answers as everyone's feelings are different and subjective, with the usual picks being Hulk Hogan, The Rock, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Ric Flair, and John Cena. While looking specifically at stars from the Attitude Era, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long had a few surprising picks for his Mt. Rushmore of wrestling.

"'Taker [Undertaker], I'd say Stone Cold, JBL, Ron Simmons," Long stated on the "Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway" podcast, before answering why he went with JBL and Simmons. "They were the best and they still — well they're not wrestling anymore so I won't say they still are — but they were the best. They was a great tag team, the APA, nobody could touch them.

Long also revealed the little-known fact that JBL and Simmons were Vince McMahon's "hitmen" but jokingly followed that up by saying that was all he was going to say about that. The duo found great success through the APA during the Attitude Era and became one of the most feared tag teams in WWE during that time.

The former "WWE SmackDown" General Manager then told an old road story of accidentally driving off without Simmons following a bathroom break when driving to the next town and recalled Simmons' reaction when they went back for him. "We pulled back up, they open the door and he's standing there, and he's covered with snow, he looks just like a snowman, he's covered in snow, and he looks up at me and he says, 'Damn, Long.'"

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.