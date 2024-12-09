AEW Vice President Makes SNL Cameo

It's not uncommon to see pro wrestling personalities make the switch over to television and movies, with a backstage AEW personality being the latest to feature on a popular TV show. AEW Vice President of Talent Development Pat Buck made a cameo appearance on the recent Saturday Night Live [SNL] sketch comedy show.

SNL, which is currently in its 50th season, recently featured a parody of the "Gladiator II" movie, which had Buck play the role of one of the gladiators. The show was hosted by Irish actor Paul Mescal, who also starred in the "Gladiator" parody. Buck, who is also a coach on AEW, has previous credits for TV shows like "Primal Instinct," "Catwoman," "The Equalizer," as well as "The Chris Gethard Show."

Buck was previously a part of WWE, but quit the promotion in 2022, following which he joined the promotion's major rival, AEW. The multi-talented Buck is not just an actor, coach, and backstage producer in AEW, but also continues to wrestle, as well as run in his wrestling school, Create A Pro Wrestling Academy. He has wrestled in AEW and sister promotion ROH since joining AEW two years ago, while also featuring on indie promotions like WrestlePro.