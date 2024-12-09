NJPW Star Ahead Of World Tag League: 'F*** AEW And F*** Kenny Omega'

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega has been out of action for little over a year now, with his last match being his clash against Ethan Page on "AEW Collision" in December, 2023. Despite this, Omega hasn't sat idly and has set several feuds in motion that he'll likely pick up on once he returns, like his announced return match against NJPW's Gabe Kidd, in January 2024, at WrestleDynasty.

Kidd notably attacked Omega after the star showed up during NJPW Power Struggle, where he announced his return to the promotion. While the IWGP Tag Team Championships were recently vacated, Kidd and Sanada are competing in the World Tag League to get a shot at the titles during the upcoming Wrestle Kingdom pay-per-view, the star hasn't forgotten about his hatred for Omega and even AEW. "BEFORE I GO WIN TAG LEAGUE F**K AEW AND F**K KENNY OMEGA," Kidd posted.

BEFORE I GO WIN TAG LEAGUE FUCK AEW AND FUCK KENNY OMEGA — GABE KIDD (@GabeKidd0115) December 8, 2024

Interestingly, this isn't the first time that Kidd has gone on to post all-caps expletive-laden posts on social media, as he not too long ago went on a bit of a rant, calling out both Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes, pointing out how he's beaten the latter clean, but also had a lot to say about MJF after admitting that he was drunkposting. Kidd called out Friedman for using Tony Khan to get to his position, likely referencing the star's outburst against the promotion and Khan back in 2022. While it's unlikely that Kidd's comments against Orton and Rhodes could lead to anything at this stage, the lengthy post could additionally create some buzz for a match between him and Friedman, since the NJPW star seemingly has an issue with AEW as well.