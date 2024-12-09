AEW Boss Tony Khan Details Goal For ROH

Since Tony Khan purchased Ring of Honor in 2022, the promotion has essentially been used as a brand within AEW, featuring its own streaming show and subscription service. However, rumors have cropped up in recent months hinting that ROH may have interest from TV networks. Speaking on "Sports Guys Talking Wrestling," AEW and ROH CEO Tony Khan confirmed that he is working on a TV deal for ROH.

"There's a great opportunity to grow Ring of Honor as we grow AEW," Khan said. "AEW just secured this huge media rights deal, and it's a complementary thing to have another great wrestling promotion with that history, and I do think there's a lot of interest right now in Ring of Honor. I've had great conversations about TV partnerships with ROH."

One sign that Khan is attempting to secure a TV deal for ROH is that Chris Jericho is the sub-promotion's current world champion, having defeated Mark Briscoe on an episode of "AEW Dynamite" in October. This is Jericho's second reign with the ROH World Championship, and it just so happens that the last time he held the title, there were also rumors that the promotion was being shopped around for a TV deal. However, one did not materialize, and Khan opted to re-brand ROH's previous streaming service.

In addition to Jericho, ROH has Athena as one of its world champions. As one of ROH's only big exclusive names, the former WWE star has been a stalwart on the brand since 2022, making only a few AEW appearances in the time since she won the ROH Women's World Championship. As of today, Athena has held that title for 730 days, with 24 successful defenses.