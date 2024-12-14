Bobby Lashley Recalls WWE Battle Of The Billionaires With Vince McMahon, Donald Trump

The "Battle of the Billionaires" at WWE WrestleMania 23 remains one of the company's most unforgettable spectacles. The high-profile feud pitted Vince McMahon and Donald Trump against each other, with Bobby Lashley representing Trump and Umaga fighting for McMahon. The stakes? The billionaire whose representative lost the match would have their head shaved bald.

Lashley appeared on the "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" podcast, where he shared behind-the-scenes details about the buildup to the match. He recalled the tension and vying for dominance between McMahon and Trump during a promotional photoshoot. Lashley would describe how both men were eager to assert their leadership, debating the optimal positioning for the photo.

"Trump was like, No, I don't think we should do this. I think we should sit down and based on the way this angle is right here, it makes me look old, so it catches this ... Vince was like, I want to do this. I was like, I'll stand wherever you guys want me," Lashley explained, highlighting the clash of egos.

One of the match's most memorable moments was Trump's unexpected clothesline of McMahon. Lashley shed light on the spontaneity of this spot, revealing that it wasn't originally planned.

"I don't know who told him to do it. I don't know when they told him to do it, but leading into that match, there wasn't supposed to be any altercation. But I guess they may have talked, or somebody talked, and they figured out, okay, we'll do a little clothesline, because that could be easy, and then jump on top of him and do the punching. I don't know where it came from, but that's what they decided to do." Lashley recently debuted in AEW alongside his new faction, The Hurt Syndicate, signaling the start of a fresh chapter in his storied career.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "Insight" podcast and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for transcription.