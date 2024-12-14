Ricochet Explains Why His Fiance, Former WWE Announcer Samantha Irvin, Is Over Wrestling Right Now

Samantha Irvin notably parted ways only a few months after her fiancé, Ricochet, left the promotion and signed with AEW where he competes today. Some fans have wondered whether she'd be following him into AEW, even for a once off performance, but according to Ricochet during an appearance on "The Wrestling Classic," he suggested that this would likely not happen.

"I would say no," Ricochet said when asked whether Irvin would even do a special once-off announcement for him in AEW. "I wouldn't even want her to do that, I think she is so...She just doesn't want to be a ring announcer at all." The AEW star further noted that Irvin would likely not even want to do announcing of any kind for any other combat sport like UFC, NFL, or basketball.

"Like, she doesn't want to do that specific act. She still would love to be a character, she would love to be in a story, she would love to be – you know – make the fans feel emotions," he added, parrotting Irvin's previous comments about not actually liking announcing and wanting a more active role in WWE.

"I really think she doesn't like the way the toxicity of it at the moment, she's honestly been loving not being a part of it." Ricochet further claimed that Irvin is actually loving being a wrestling fan and now being able to freely talk about anything.

