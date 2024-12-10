WWE Match Reportedly Meant For Crown Jewel 2024 Announced For Tonight's Raw

Tonight's "WWE Raw" will see two titans of the women's division clash in a match that was initially supposed to happen last month.

WWE announced that former WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley will be facing Raquel Rodriguez on tonight's edition of "Raw" in Witchita, KS. The match was supposed to occur at last month's Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia, coinciding with Rodriguez's debut as the muscle for Ripley's rival in love and wrestling Liv Morgan, but Rhea Ripley's recent injury ended up scuttling the match. Ripley suffered an orbital fracture before the match forcing her to be sidelined until the build for War Games: Survivor Series at the end of November, where she and her team were victorious against Morgan, Rodriguez, and co.

This will be Ripley's first televised singles match against Rodriguez since September of last year, when Ripley defended the Women's World Title against Raquel on "Raw."