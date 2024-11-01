Report On Rhea Ripley's Planned WWE Crown Jewel Match Before Injury

On Wednesday, WWE relayed the unfortunate news that "The Eradicator" Rhea Ripley had sustained a fractured right orbital socket, which reports claim to be legitimate. As a result, she will be out of action for an undisclosed amount of time. With Ripley on the shelf, WWE also reportedly nixed one of their plans for the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Ripley was initially slated to face Raquel Rodriguez on the November 2 PLE. However, that singles match has now been postponed until Ripley is cleared to compete again.

Last month, Rodriguez returned to WWE television in dramatic fashion by attacking Ripley during her WWE Women's World Championship match against Liv Morgan at WWE Bad Blood. Previous reports indicated that Rodriguez was originally meant to chokeslam Ripley, and subsequently place Morgan on top in a pinning position, behind the referee's back. With the referee clearly seeing Rodriguez's interference, though, they had no choice but to call for the bell, signaling the disqualification ending.

Ripley's current injury is believed to have come on the October 21 edition of "WWE Raw," in which she and Rodriguez brawled in the ring. At one point, Ripley headbutted Rodriguez, after which the latter pushed the former to the mat. Ripley eventually fought off Rodriguez and later placed both Morgan and Dominik Mysterio in her Prism Trap submission. Eight days later, Ripley appeared on the October 29 episode of "WWE NXT," where a parking lot ambush from Morgan and Rodriguez was seemingly used to make sense of her legitimate injury in storyline.