Original Finish For WWE Bad Blood Title Match Reportedly Revealed

The finish to Liv Morgan's WWE Women's World Championship match against Rhea Ripley at Bad Blood caught everyone off guard, as Raquel Rodriguez's interference caused the bout to end in a disqualification. It was later confirmed that this was not the planned finish and everything was changed on the spot, which has led Dave Meltzer to reveal what the original plan might have been in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Regardless of how it played out, Morgan was always going to leave Bad Blood with the title. However, Rodriguez was meant to chokeslam Ripley behind the referee's back, before throwing Morgan on top of Ripley for the pin. This did technically happen after the match had already ended as a show of dominance from Rodriguez, who has since aligned herself with The Judgment Day. The main problem was that Rodriguez interfered right in front of the referee, putting the official in the position where they had to throw the match out because if they didn't, they would have looked ridiculous.

Meltzer also noted that the crowd in the State Farm Arena hated the finish, which was expected because a disqualification finish on a Premium Live Event shouldn't really happen. With the interference, CM Punk and Drew McIntyre's Hell in a Cell match was the match on the show that didn't have any sort of outside distractions.

Despite the non-finish to the match, Ripley will have to be patient before she gets another crack at Morgan's title. The WWE Women's World Champion will face a different type of challenge at Crown Jewel on November 2, as Morgan will go one-on-one with WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax to determine the first-ever

.Women's Crown Jewel Champion.