WWE Announces Rhea Ripley Is Injured, Won't Provide Timeline For Return

Following a parking lot attack at the hands of Women's World Champion Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on Tuesday's episode of "WWE NXT," Rhea Ripley is out of action, according to the company. WWE posted a scan of Ripley's skull on X (formerly Twitter) and linked to an article with video of the attack, saying the former champion suffered a fractured right orbital socket, which will put her on the shelf for an "undisclosed amount of time."

DEVELOPING STORY: Following last night's brutal attack at the hands of Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez in the NXT parking lot, Rhea Ripley has suffered a fractured right orbital socket and will be out of action for an undisclosed amount of time. MORE: https://t.co/2d61lKFIkB pic.twitter.com/uct781Vklf — WWE (@WWE) October 30, 2024

Quoting the post, Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp reported on X that "internal claims" say the images of the scan are "legit." Pro Wrestling Insider's Mike Johnson also weighed in, saying "We are told there is an injury behind the angle but have not confirmed specifics at this time."

Ripley had recently returned to action in July after a shoulder injury had her relinquish the championship. The gold was first won by Becky Lynch in a battle royal, then won by Morgan at Crown Jewel. While Ripley was on the shelf, Morgan moved in on Ripley's kayfabe boyfriend, Dominik Mysterio, and aligned herself with Ripley's former stable, The Judgment Day. Ripley's last match was on "WWE Raw" on Monday, where she teamed with Ms. Money in the Bank Tiffany Stratton to take on Morgan and Rodriguez in a match that ended in a no contest. That was her only TV match since her initial injury absence, and only her fourth televised match overall; the other three were a mixed tag match against Morgan and Mysterio at Bash in Berlin and a pair of unsuccessful Women's World Championship challenges against Morgan at SummerSlam and Bad Blood (though Ripley technically won the latter match by disqualification).

Morgan will be tied up at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, competing against WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax for the Women's Crown Jewel Championship.