WWE Raw GM Adam Pearce Makes Major Change To Saturday Night's Main Event Title Match

GUNTHER's World Heavyweight Championship defense against Finn Balor at Saturday Night's Main Event got a little spicier on Monday when "WWE Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce announced that Damian Priest will be added to the match, making it a triple threat. GUNTHER opened the show with a promo, but was almost attacked by Balor and the rest of Judgment Day, after he ran down Balor for "playing second fiddle to Priest" and holding the championship just for a day before relinquishing it due to injury in August 2016. Priest's music hit before Judgment Day could attack, and he took out the stable himself on the ramp, starting with Balor. GUNTHER then took out Priest in the middle of the ring with a clothesline and started beating him down.

The segment ended with Judgment Day getting the better of GUNTHER, and Balor held up the championship in the middle of the ring. The stable was gloating backstage when Pearce approached them and told Balor that Priest was being added to the match. Pearce also said that Balor and JD McDonagh will be defending their WWE Tag Team Championships next week on "Raw" against the War Raiders, and the rest of Judgment Day will be banned from ringside.