New Day Refuse To Explain Heel Turn On WWE Raw After Crowd Boos Them Out Of Wichita

The New Day were heavily booed by the "WWE Raw" audience in Wichita, Kansas, a week removed from their severing ties with Big E. Following weeks of internal division between Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston the team appeared to be on their way to be splitting, until Big E returned for the 10-year anniversary celebration and offered to serve as their manager until he ever gets medically cleared. Woods and Kingston united against the "Powerhouse of Positivity" and lambasted their former brother and championship winning partner, marking a heel turn and the team proceeding without their third man. This week, they were asked about their betrayal of Big E by Cathy Kelley, but declined to answer as they took issue with the questioning.

They made their entrance and looked to be cut a promo in the middle of the ring, showered with thunderous boos and "We want Big E" chants as they attempted time and time again to talk through the noise. Neither Woods nor Kingston could get a word in, with the audience rattling them with louder boos as they tried to speak. Responding to the Big E chants, Woods yelled that they didn't do anything to him, while Kingston then suggested that they could have taken a steel chair or a sledgehammer to his neck but didn't. With not much else to do and the crowd clearly not in a listening mood, they left the ring without another word, aside from Woods' continual protesting of innocence.