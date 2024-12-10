Mark Henry And Bully Ray Predict Shocking Outcome At WWE SNME

Kevin Owens will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event this upcoming weekend, which has a stacked card for the returning television special. Many expect Rhodes to retain his title due to WrestleMania season being on the horizon, however, WWE Hall Of Famers Mark Henry and Bully Ray Dudley believe Owens could dethrone "The American Nightmare."

Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Henry explained that the main event doesn't need to have a happy ending and is in favor of Owens becoming champion.

"You do make it memorable, you don't make it a happy, happy story. You make Kevin Owens, Bully Ray. The consummate disturber. That's what you do, yeah, he wins." Henry said. "If you want Cody to have a heel ... run it."

Ray shared the same opinion as Henry, however, he also suggested that Saturday Night's Main Event could be the perfect time for Randy Orton or The Rock to return to WWE television.

"If Kevin were to win the championship on Saturday, would you see Cody going for a rematch, try to get his championship back? Or does Randy step into the picture and the Randy-Kevin story kicks in and with everybody screaming at the top of their lungs that Rock isn't coming back, maybe this is when we see the return of him," said Ray.

He explained that WWE will try to use Saturday Night's Main Event to cater to a new audience and introduce fans who are unfamiliar with wrestling to the product, suggesting that a moment such as Rhodes losing the title could intrigue people to tune into WWE's weekly programming.

