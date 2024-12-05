The Latest Word On The Rock & WWE WrestleMania 41

With 2025 just around the corner, WWE fans are already getting themselves excited for WrestleMania 41 on April 20 and 21, and given how much he was involved in the build to WrestleMania 40, many are expecting Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to be involved in some capacity. However, that might not be the case.

Back in October, it was reported by Dave Meltzer that The Rock would not be at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, despite 'The Final Boss' showing up at the end of Bad Blood. The Rock responded by simply telling people to "not believe that s**t," but in a new report by Fightful Select, it has been confirmed by people in WWE that creative plans for WrestleMania are being put in motion with the assumption that The Rock will be not be available for the event. Both Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, and Dr. Chris Featherstone reported this initially, but it has now been confirmed to Fightful.

WWE sources also told Fightful that The Rock's cameo at Bad Blood didn't have a direction and was simply a way to get him on the show, which is the reason CM Punk and Drew McIntyre's Hell in a Cell match opened that show. But like most things with The Rock, anything is possible, and even though the live-action "Moana" movie he has just finished filming is subject to re-shoots in 2026, things are always subject to change.

Fightful also learned that The Rock and Cody Rhodes had "filmed something" at the recent "Moana 2" premiere, but whether that footage or the context behind it, will be revealed remains to be seen. Despite reportedly not being involved in WrestleMania 41, The Rock will always be linked to WWE, even calling Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Nick Khan his "WWE family" in a recent interview.