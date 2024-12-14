Teddy Long Recalls Going To Wrestlers Court For Selling Viagra To WWE Locker Room

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long has recalled a side hustle that he ran during his time in WWE, which landed him in wrestlers court.

Many WWE fans will recognize Long as the former General Manager of "WWE SmackDown," popularized by his penchant for having talent go "one-on-one with The Undertaker." Long made an appearance alongside "The Deadman" on the "Six Feet Under" podcast, recalling their time together with the company — specifically, a time when 'Taker presided over wrestlers court for Long's sale of Viagra to members of the locker room.

"I ended up having to go to wrestlers court for selling Viagra to the boys," Long explained. "They serve me papers to come to court, I got no lawyer so I end up finding Mae Young. I almost had him, then Mae Young screwed up and called Viagra, 'Niagara,' so that's what got me sentenced. 'Taker sentenced me to buying chicken and beer for about a month for JBL and somebody else. So I had to buy Kentucky Fried Chicken and beer for about a month."

Long was pressed by Undertaker and his co-host to explain where he had gotten the prescription drugs from since that was the reason he got busted by wrestlers court. He revealed that he would get free samples from a doctor, thus building a surplus that he opted to sell to his colleagues. Chief of his customers at the time was late WWE star Viscera.

"I remember one time I sold something to Viscera, and he come to me and he said, 'I don't know what that was, I looked down and I said whose penis is this? Who does this belong to?' Oh, he was real excited, man, he would taken them and didn't have no girl around," said Long.