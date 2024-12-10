AEW's Mercedes Mone Shouts Out WWE NXT Star While Discussing New Hairstyle

AEW star Mercedes Mone has been known for constantly reinventing her look, especially for her entrances during pay-per-views, where she's been known to cosplay or pay homage to other wrestlers. Mone was seen with a new purple hairstyle during last week's "AEW Dynamite," where she drummed up some interest for her match against Anna Jay at Night 1 of Holiday Bash. During a recent livestream with her fans, Mone showed off her hair and gave a subtle nod to one of "WWE NXT"s biggest stars. "You guys like my hair? I'm feeling a little Cora Jade action going on!" Notably, Jade and Mone never went toe-to-toe while both were signed to WWE, but "The CEO" has clearly been keeping an eye on the rising star.

Mercedes Mone gave a shoutout to Cora Jade on her livestream. pic.twitter.com/rSB1KB831D — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) December 9, 2024

Outside of her pending clash with "The Queen Slayer," things between Mone and her former bodyguard, Kamille, have intensified. The TBS Champion recently fired Kamille, who blurted out that she quit instead. Sometime after, Kamille appeared on the "MuscleManMalcolm" podcast, where she hinted that she's been planning something for quite some time. The star notably confirmed she's aware of fans pushing for her to go after the TBS Championship, but declined that this was her next move. However, she noted that she's patient and forgiving, but has her limits.

It'll have to be seen if Kamille ends up helping Mone in her match with Jay or whether she purposely costs her former boss and allows the title to go off to "The Queen Slayer" in order to shake things up.