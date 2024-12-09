AEW Star Teases Match With TBS Champion Mercedes Mone

Earlier this year, after months of anticipation, former NWA World Women's Champion Kamille made her AEW debut as the bodyguard for TBS Champion Mercedes Mone. Fast forward to the end of the year, however, and their relationship has soured, with Mone blaming her recent in-ring struggles on Kamille. Speaking with Muscle Man Malcolm on YouTube, Kamille teased that she has ideas regarding what she'll do about Mone but is hesitant to share them publicly.

"I'm not gonna give away all my secrets," Kamille said. "I've been making the game plan, okay? I've been writing in my journal."

Kamille, who was speaking at a fan convention, confirmed that she'd heard from many of her supporters who want her to go after Mone's TBS Championship, but declined to comment on whether pursuing that will be her next move. The AEW star did offer some words on her recent confrontation with Mone on "AEW Dynamite."

"I'm a pretty patient person," Kamille said. "I'm a pretty forgiving person, but sometimes enough is enough. And I've also learned that sometimes, if you don't have something nice to say, better to not say anything at all. So I thought instead of showing how angry I was physically, [it was] just better to walk away."

We last saw Kamille getting fired by Mone before telling her former boss that she had instead already quit. Since then, Mone has apparently moved on to building a match against Anna Jay, casting doubt on whether she and Kamille would blow off their broken partnership in the ring. With Kamille playing her cards close to the vest, it remains to be seen if the two lock up in the near future.

