AEW's Bryan Danielson Offers Update On Future Of In-Ring Career

Former AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson retired from active in-ring competition at WrestleDream, after losing to Jon Moxley, who has now become a dominant figure in the promotion. While Danielson didn't make any announcements to bid farewell to his fans, many have simply figured that he quietly hung up his boots based on his own admissions that he'd be retiring in 2024. During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, "The American Dragon" was asked whether he would ever return to the ring, and gave an interesting response. "If I had to guess right now, I would say it's 50/50, if I'll ever [get back in the ring]. And you know what, I'm ok with that," Danielson said. "I loved the time I got to spend doing this, but I also love what I'm doing now."

Additionally, Danielson was also asked about the current state of his neck — which has been repeatedly injured — and said that he's actively trying to avoid going under the knife. "The idea to me is that surgery is a last resort, not a first resort. So, I'm trying some other things and I'm a little kooky," he saod. "I'm going to try some other things first before going under the knife."

Danielson has openly declared that he's now focused on spending time with his children, and based on the fact that Danielson still made an appearance for the AEW/MAX Streaming deal promotional event and is sporting short hair again, it's safe to assume he's likely taken a backstage role in the promotion for now.

