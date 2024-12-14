WWE Star Ethan Page Names The Veterans He Turns To For Advice

"NXT" star Ethan Page has arguably proved himself to the WWE Universe by quickly winning the AEW World Championship after his initial debut, and has since tried to clamor his way back to the top of the brand. During a recent interview with "Sports Illustrated," Page noted who in WWE he goes to for advice whenever he thinks about his next biggest step.

"I will pick the brains of anyone I feel I should," Page said. "Personally? I absolutely love working with Terry Taylor. I think his views on wrestling – I don't know if they just align with mine, but it's just what he says to me makes sense." Page further claimed that the conversations he has with Taylor have made him a better wrestler and performer already, in only a few months. "All Ego" also named Fit Finlay and Shawn Michaels as other wrestlers he goes to for advice. "I've never had a boss with that resume before."

Further expanding on his opinion of Shawn Michaels, Page noted how HBK is the only person he's worked under who had a successful wrestling career first and then transitioned into helping others. "This is like a kid in a candy store where I'm being paid to walk around the candy store and eat candy!" he exclaimed. Page also interestingly pointed out how forward-thinking Michaels is, and that it's pretty clear while watching "NXT." "He's very much trying to push NXT forward, into the future, but also make it different from RAW and SmackDown."

