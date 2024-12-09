Dave Meltzer Believes This Former NXT Champion Will Be Promoted To WWE Main Roster Soon

Another "NXT" standout may be gearing up for his long-awaited leap to WWE's main roster. On the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer broke down the fallout of NXT Deadline on December 7, bringing up Ethan Page's post-match promo in which he hinted at possibly stepping away from the brand.

Following his loss in the Iron Survivor Challenge match to determine the next contender for the NXT Championship, cameras caught up to Page, where he lamented, "18 years. 18 years it took me to get here. To climb that mountaintop, to win THE championship. But it also took me 18 years to figure out that Ethan Page has no clue how to get back there." He then sombrely suggested he "can't do this" before walking off. Meltzer opined this was simply him planting the seed for his imminent call-up.

"He's probably going to the main roster," Meltzer said.

Lending credence to Meltzer's theory was an intriguing social media post by The Final Testament's Karrion Kross later in the night. Kross took to X and tagged Page's account handle, saying, "Pick up the phone." Kross, along with the Authors of Pain and The Miz, are scheduled to clash with members of the Wyatt Sicks on tonight's "WWE Raw" from Wichita, Kansas. It's unknown if Page's main roster arrival will happen that soon, or if he'll spend time away to let anticipation build.

If Page does join the main roster, it will cap a brief yet impactful stint in WWE's developmental brand. After a few years in AEW, Page made his "NXT" debut in May 2024, quickly inserting himself in the NXT Championship picture. Page defeated Trick Williams at NXT Heavwave for the belt, then lost it back to him on the CW network debut of "WWE NXT" on October 1.