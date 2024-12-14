Konnan Praises Progression Of AEW Star, Despite Having 'Holes In Her Game'

WCW veterans Konnan and Disco Inferno have always been critical of the missteps that AEW makes on their podcast, "Keepin' It 100," where the two also share their takes on how the promotion can improve. In a recent episode, Konnan specifically had some praise to share when the two reviewed the latest "AEW Dynamite" and Anna Jay's presentation.

"Anna Jay has come a long way, because if you remember, she used to be with the Dark Order – 'Dork Order' – and you would think 'What's she doing with these scrubs?' Right?" Konnan noted while still maintaining that AEW hasn't used her right. "She went to Japan, [she] got better, but there's still a lot of holes in her game. I think she's a future superstar."

As Konnan noted, Jay got her start with AEW as a member of the Dark Order, but despite being a long way from her days as the faction's only female member, she still holds the leader of the group – the late Brodie Lee – in high regard. Looking back on her match honoring Lee's legacy earlier this year, Jay gave him the credit for her early run, noting how he took her under his wing. Naturally, she still felt that it's been difficult without him but at the time felt that she regained her spark at the time.

