Video: Anna Jay Talks Brodie Lee's Impact On Career, Memorial Match On AEW Dynamite

Emotions were high for last night's "AEW Dynamite: Homecoming," as the promotion paid tribute to the late Brodie Lee by featuring two of his proteges, Preston Vance and Anna Jay, in two separate eight-person tag team matches. Both Vance and Jay picked up victories for their teams, and in the process, Jay also earned herself a title opportunity against TBS Champion Julia Hart, who she'll challenge this Saturday at "AEW Battle of the Belts."

In an exclusive clip posted to X by AEW, Jay spoke about her victory and being mentored by Lee, crediting the late AEW star for showing her "what was right and what was wrong" as a wrestler, and helping her early in her career. The former Dark Order and Jericho Appreciation Society member then got candid about her recent struggles, and stated that it felt her victory "sparked" something in her she hadn't felt in a while, and that she once again felt ready.

Things then took an emotional turn, when Jay was asked if Lee would be proud of her. Fighting back tears, Jay stated that she "hoped so." Reiterating that she felt she had regained some fire that she had lost, she stated she was now focused on making Lee even more proud of her going forward.

EXCLUSIVE! @AnnaJay___ reflects on her match honoring The Exalted One, Mr. Brodie Lee and how he influences her to this day. pic.twitter.com/R1utqSM75Z — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 11, 2024

It has been a tough last five months for Jay, who has only picked up two victories during that span in singles, tag, trios, or multi-person action. She suffered yet another defeat last week on "AEW Rampage," falling short against Hikaru Shida, who has defeated Jay in all four matches the two have had against each other, including Jay's first match in the promotion back in 2020.