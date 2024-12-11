WWE Releases Recruitment Montage For Alpha Academy

Since Chad Gable formed the Alpha Academy in 2020, the list of stars who have been granted entry into the group has remained very strict, with Akira Tozawa being the faction's latest member when he officially joined last year. However, now that Gable has been removed from the group for several months, Alpha Academy are looking for new recruits, specifically searching for a Junior Cadet. Ahead of "WWE Raw" last night, Alpha Academy released a commercial montage video where they promised a steak dinner with Otis, dance lessons with Tozawa, and unlimited selfies with Maxxine Dupri if one were to sign up. "Are YOU interested in joining The Alpha Academy? Act now and sign up fast: https://jointhealphaacademy.com"

The Alpha Academy's new team website allows you to call 1-888-735-9957 to sign up and become a Junior Cadet, as well as access to watch three "how to" training videos with Otis, Dupri, and Tozawa. They also provide a team members page where you can read the bios for each wrestler in the Alpha Academy, including a former member spot for Gable, who has a rather distasteful section written about him. The website also includes a page that leads to WWE's official online store where you can purchase merchandise related to the Alpha Academy.

Otis, Tozawa and Dupri have struggled to appear on WWE television on a weekly basis since Gable left the Alpha Academy, but hopefully the addition of a few new members to their team could reignite interest in the group.