Video: WWE's Creed Brothers Explain Why They Aligned With Chad Gable

After months of dealing with Chad Gable's demands and emotional abuse, Otis, Maxxine Dupri and Akira Tozawa finally decided to break free and end their partnership with their Alpha Academy mentor. This led Gable to search for a new faction and within just a couple months the Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile, who originally were paired together in "NXT" part of the Diamond Mine, sided with Gable to form American Made.

On Sunday evening, WWE posted a video on "X" which featured both Brutus and Julius Creed explaining that Gable's Olympic background, as well as his loyalty to them, as a tag team are the reasons they've chosen to side with him, while also poking fun at both Alpha Academy and the Wyatt Sicks.

Although American Made has found success against Alpha Academy since their formation, they've struggled to overcome the Wyatt Sicks. Gable lost to Uncle Howdy in his first match on "WWE Raw," while also losing a six-man tag team match to Dexter Lumis, Erick Rowan and Joe Gacy.

The Creed Brothers have been affiliated with WWE since 2021 and have been able to capture the NXT Tag Team Championships on one occasion, when they defeated Pretty Deadly to win the titles. The Creed's along with Nile made their main roster debut last October, when they overcame Alpha Academy in their first match on "WWE Raw."