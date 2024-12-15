Josh Alexander Assesses TNA Wrestling's Growth Following Scott D'Amore's Exit

Former TNA President Scott D'Amore was a beloved figure backstage and TNA Wrestling pulling themselves out of the slump they were in post-2011 is something that's largely been attributed to him. D'Amore's loss allegedly upset several stars on the roster, which former TNA star Josh Alexander recalled during an interview on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet."

"That's a business conversation that is well over my pay grade and I don't understand the inner workings of it from a wrestling perspective," Alexander stated, and recalled how he often saw D'Amore work 20-hour days every day for years. "You can't say that like TNA hasn't done great things since the changeover, I was skeptical when it first happened." Alexander then noted how current-day TNA seems to be on an upward trajectory despite D'Amore's absence, citing the examples of Joe Hendry's popularity and The Hardy Boys.

Alexander then recalled the promo that D'Amore cut after his match with Will Ospreay and recalled how emotional it made him as a wrestler for TNA but that it proved how passionate D'Amore was about the promotion. "He wanted TNA back for years, and it was just like an uphill battle," he recalled. Alexander then claimed it was difficult to explain to the border guards at the Canadian US border that he worked for Impact Wrestling, as people were far more familiar with TNA. "Like the brand recognition alone from the border guards was like enough for me to be like 'Let's bring TNA back!'"

