AEW's Jeff Jarrett Reflects On Holding NWA World Title In TNA

As the founder, and one of the top stars of TNA during its formative years, AEW's Jeff Jarrett had plenty of major opportunities. But the biggest was the opportunity for him to hold the NWA World Heavyweight Championship, which was TNA's top title till the promotion went with their own championship in 2006. Altogether, Jarrett held the NWA Title 6 times during his TNA run, tying him for third with most reigns in the history of the historic title.

On the latest "My World," Jarrett detailed how NWA and TNA worked together to make the NWA World Title TNA's top championship for its first few years, with Jarrett feeling it was a win win deal. As for how Jarrett felt about holding the title as many times as he did, Double J treated it like an ultimate honor, largely because the championship was one he had sought from his earliest days in wrestling.

"The NWA World Heavyweight Champion was legitimately the World Title that I grew up on," Jarrett said. "My father, it's the title he was an enormous fan of. His favorite champion was Dory Funk, and you know, whether it's the Funks or the Briscoes, or a Dusty Rhodes or Ric Flair. We can go way back, and all the other past champions, but I was very...it was an honor for me, because I always looked at that [as the championship]. And you know, I got to defend that title in New Zealand, in Japan, Puerto Rico, I had a match in Puerto Rico against Ray Gonzalez. So there's so much history with that belt. I wore it with great pride, no doubt."

