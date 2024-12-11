Eric Bischoff Slams Claim That He's On WWE Payroll

Earlier this week, "Wrestling Observer Radio's" Bryan Alvarez made headlines when he commented on former WCW executive Eric Bischoff's interview with Ariel Helwani. Alvarez clapped back on Bischoff's ongoing criticism of AEW, claiming that he never feels the need to explain to his listening audience why the company "is not dead," and then proceeded to argue that Bischoff is on WWE's payroll. Bischoff has since responded to those comments on his podcast "83 Weeks," where he belittled Alvarez for making false claims and took offense to thinking he was under contract to WWE.

"I don't think I've ever met Bryan Alvarez, but what a dumb little f***er. Here's how stupid he is ... I just did two WWE episodes, one on 'NXT' and one for WWE on the A&E Network. And then 48 hours later or 24 hours later, whatever it was, I'm on an MLW show. Who, by the way, was in a lawsuit with WWE. Do you think, you stupid little f***, that if I was under contract with WWE." Bischoff sarcastically stated that he can't wait for his paycheck to arrive, and then continued to reiterate how he is not under contract with any company. He also shared further thoughts on both Alvarez and his co-host Dave Meltzer, claiming that they lack any real knowledge.

"I don't have a written agreement with anybody. I don't even have a handshake deal with anybody. If they call and I'm available, and it sounds fun, I'll show up ... perfect example of guys like Bryan Alvarez, the needy little f***ing elf and his partner Dave Meltzer talking out of their ass when they don't know what they're talking about, ever."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "83 Weeks" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.