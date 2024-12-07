AEW Boss Tony Khan Responds To Eric Bischoff's Criticisms: 'I Don't Care What He Says'
"People who live in glass houses shouldn't throw stones" reflects the latest exchange of verbal blasts from AEW President Tony Khan after years of hearing and seeing the condemning remarks made by former WCW executive Eric Bischoff about his five-year-old company.
Known for being quite critical of AEW's creative process, specifically Khan's lack of vision, declining ticket sales, and venue choices, Bischoff has aired his grave concerns on his "83 Weeks" podcast. This week, Bischoff expanded what he usually says about AEW to other high-profile platforms like "The Ariel Helwani Show," where he expressed that AEW's future has "no hope."
Following Bischoff's comments, Khan, featured on "105.3 The Fan in Dallas" this past Thursday, responded to "Easy E" with: "I don't really care what he says. We've done really, really well, and we've got a great thing going with AEW. We've got something really, really to be proud of. We not only are going to be for years to come doing the shows on TBS and TNT, we're going to set the record for the longest run of pro wrestling ever on TNT, in fact."
Tony Khan Comments On Driving Ticket Sales And How AEW Is Setting World Records
Furthermore, Khan corrected Bischoff's input on moving to smaller venues like AEW's homestead of Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida, instead of hosting shows in bigger venues. According to a report done by Wrestlenomics, flagship shows like "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Collision" have struggled to average more than 4,000 and 2,000 tickets, respectively. That's down 1,000 tickets sold compared to last year. Khan does not see it that way; instead, he believes oppositely.
"It's pretty amazing because, for a company that's only five years old, we've accomplished so much. Like I said, we set the world record for wrestling ticket sales, and we're just going into this new media rights deal that is historic, and it hasn't even kicked in yet," Khan added.
AEW's new media rights deal with Warner Bros. Discovery will kick off on New Year's Day, with simulcasts of "Dynamite" on MAX and TBS. Additionally, MAX will host AEW's pay-per-view events at a lower cost. Prior to this move, Bleacher Report held the rights to broadcast all of AEW's pay-per-views.
