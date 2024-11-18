Eric Bischoff Speculates On Why AEW Hasn't Announced January Show Venues

Tickets sales for AEW have been an increasing problem for the company in 2024. For most of the year, "AEW Dynamite" has struggled to average more than 4,000 tickets distributed per show, while "AEW Collision" has been suffering significantly in the final quarter of the year, only selling around 2,000 tickets each show. Both of AEW's flagship programs have decreased by 1,000 in tickets sold compared to this time last year, and according to WWE Hall Of Famer Eric Bischoff, the company could make a major change come 2025.

Speaking on his podcast "83 Weeks," Bischoff predicted that AEW will revert back to hosting shows in smaller venues. He also suggested that Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida, could become the weekly norm for the company again.

"For January and February at this point, it'd suggest to me that they've already made the decision. Probably going to be back at Daily's Place or something like it. They can't keep going to big arenas, they're going to these 10,000-seat arenas, 15,000-seat arenas, whatever they are, 8,000-seat arenas, and they're blocking them off because they can only put about 2500 people at a live professional wrestling show live on TBS which is kind of it's different. I get it, I've been there, it's painful but you can't keep booking big buildings when you can't put anybody in them."

Bischoff continued to explain how revenue and fiscal performance throughout the year isn't an issue for AEW President Tony Khan. That said, he believes the quality of his weekly shows has become an increasing problem, stating that they lack energy and fan interest, and that nothing — and no one — is bringing interest to the product.