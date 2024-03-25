Eric Bischoff Offers Blunt Critique Of Mercedes Mone's AEW Debut

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has lambasted the AEW debut of Mercedes Mone, pointing out various issues he had with it.

Mone's AEW debut was one of the worst-kept secrets in recent pro wrestling history, as the special AEW Dynamite: Big Business show gave plenty of hints of her arrival. Bischoff, in a recent edition of his "Strictly Business" podcast, criticized the way Mone was booked and argued that the ratings didn't improve even with her signing.

"Last week, you know, when Mercedes Mone, she made her big debut, and it was highly anticipated, everybody in the internet knew about it, anybody that was watching AEW knew that the event, of course, including the graphics promoting the event, was letting everybody know that Mercedes Mone was going to be there," said Bischoff. "There are those who, since the rating came in at, I'll call it an abysmal level, given the fact that so much was made of Mercedes and so much anticipation within the fanbase for AEW — and it didn't pop a rating. So the excuse was, 'Well, nobody knew she was coming.' Really? Okay, that's laughable.

"But, let's just play along and we'll find out whether it was laughable or whether it was a valid point because if the ratings don't move significantly, there's no excuse. The excuse last week was, 'Well they weren't promoted, nobody knew she was coming.' Again, I'm throwing a flag on that one."

Bischoff added that if the ratings don't improve following signings like Mone — who he believes could be earning anywhere between $3 million and $5 million — the blame will fall on Tony Khan's booking strategy and creative plans.