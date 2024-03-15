Tommy Dreamer Reacts To Mercedes Mone's AEW Debut At Big Business

After months of speculation and various reports, Mercedes Mone has now firmly landed in All Elite Wrestling. "The CEO" officially debuted in the opening segment of this week's "Big Business" episode of "AEW Dynamite," which emanated from her hometown of Boston, Massachusetts. On a recent episode "Busted Open Radio," ECW legend Tommy Dreamer weighed in on Mone's AEW arrival, as well as the brand-new entrance music that accompanied it.

"I really, really enjoyed it," Dreamer said. "I was a little shocked that it happened first, but if you kind of think about it, most of these things go long, and if you have a whole show before it, then you have to rely on the person speeding up their debut ... Mercedes' debut was great. They made her like she is – special. She's been a proven draw when she was in WWE, a proven draw when she went to New Japan, [and] got hurt. Now she's in AEW. Presentation is everything. The music, nobody knew what it was, who this is coming out until 'The CEO' [spelled out on the screen], and then we saw her name. Whoever made the CEO music, I would give them a bonus because it's now programmed. It's a chant. No matter what, they're going to respond."

Upon her emergence, Mone made it clear that she is looking to create special moments not only with the fans, but with her new colleagues as well. In analyzing the women's locker room, Mone specifically pointed toward Willow Nightingale, proclaiming that they had unfinished business to settle. Nightingale was the most recent adversary to Mone, as the two battled in the finals of the NJPW STRONG Women's Championship tournament at last year's NJPW Resurgence event. Coming out of that match, Mone revealed that she had sustained a broken ankle.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.