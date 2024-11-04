AEW Announces Election-Themed Ticket Discount For Remaining 2024 Shows

Ahead of the 2024 United States presidential election tomorrow, All Elite Wrestling has announced a voting-themed ticket discount. Shared with a reminder about tomorrow's election, AEW's X account revealed that fans can use the promo code "VOTE" to receive a 40% discount on all the currently announced shows through the end of this year, including both AEW Full Gear and AEW Worlds End.

The discount lasts through Wednesday, coming to an end at midnight local time for each show. It's worth noting that many of the upcoming "AEW Collision" tapings will not take place on Saturday, but often on Thursday instead.

Additionally, the company has yet to announce "AEW Dynamite" or "Collision" events beyond December 12. Assuming the company sticks to its regular schedule, they will have two more episodes of "Dynamite" and either one or two more episodes of "Collision" to announce before AEW closes out the year with Worlds End on December 28 in a head-to-head battle with WWE.

According to WrestleTix, last Saturday's "Collision" taping had a crowd of about 3,000, while last week's "Dynamite" had closer to 3,500. Looking ahead, as of October 29, the promotion had distributed about 5,500 tickets for Full Gear, with about 900 tickets left on sale.

There was also data on this week's "Collision" taping, which will take place on Thursday at the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island. For that show, AEW has distributed roughly 1,800 tickets, with a little over 800 still available to buy.