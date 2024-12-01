Dave Meltzer Examines Changes To AEW's PPV Business Following End Of Bleacher Report
In five weeks, 2024 will be in the rear view mirror, and 2025 will be coming in hot with change and prosperity for AEW. Just two months ago, AEW President Tony Khan and Warner Bros. Discovery broke the news that a multi-year multimedia rights deal had been signed between both parties. That said, the expected deal will allow AEW to stream its annual pay-per-view events exclusively through MAX at a discounted price per show rather than using other platforms, like Bleacher Report, to purchase exclusive events at full price.
Regarding Bleacher Report, the company is taking drastic measures as it is shutting down its pay-per-view division, effective immediately. Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer commented on this change in status and how buy-ins were for Bleacher Report and AEW's former partnership prior to the closre. Although buy-in reports for AEW Full Gear 2024 will be delayed due to the Thanksgiving holiday, Meltzer noted that purchases were up 4.1 % from WrestleDream last month.
The year's total number remains to be seen, though more overall purchases were registered through Bleacher Report than anywhere else. What does seem safe to say is that every platform hosting AEW's last two pay-per-views has increased; however, not enough to make up for the loss of Bleacher Report. Prior to this new deal with Warner Bros. Discovery, Bleacher Report had exclusive rights to U.S. purchases of AEW pay-per-views. September's All Out was the last pay-per-view event on Bleacher Report. As for numbers on WrestleDream, Meltzer reported the show's revenue increased by 11.4% from All Out in early September across all platforms.
Dave Meltzer On General Pay-Per-View Buy-Outs This Year And Whether They've Gone Up Or Down
The good news for consumers until the move to MAX is that platforms like Triller TV are offering bundles for the company's last two pay-per-views of the year: Full Gear and Worlds End on Saturday, December 28, at $84.99. In Dave Meltzer's estimation, he does not see these bundles as a massive financial loss for AEW, especially with its new television deal, which is estimated to generate around $150 million per year. However, what concerns him is the loss of buy-ins from when AEW first started in 2019.
For AEW's last two shows, Meltzer mentioned there has been an overall drop in purchases. He added that most AEW loyalists are still around purchasing each show, but casual consumers of AEW remain loyal to cherry-picking which events to buy or not. Of those who purchased WWE Crown Jewel this month or TNA Bound For Glory in October, they also purchased Full Gear at 4.6% and 7.3%, respectively, which is lower than usual per Meltzer's calculations. Conversely, those who purchased WrestleDream in October also purchased Full Gear, which increased to 54.1%, making it a higher ratio than usual.
There has been constructive criticism of AEW's creative process regarding how to keep fans interested in storyline build-ups and how to maintain them, especially when critical stars of the company are not the focal point of the show like they were before. The hottest feud right now is Jon Moxley's crusade with The Death Riders to revamp the company to fit his unholy narrative. Moxley, the current and four-time AEW World Champion, defeated Orange Cassidy, who many credited as a pure-hearted contender to dethrone the champ from his throne at Full Gear last Saturday. However, even that storyline seems to have gone lukewarm for some analysts, including Meltzer.