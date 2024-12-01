Dave Meltzer Examines Changes To AEW's PPV Business Following End Of Bleacher Report

In five weeks, 2024 will be in the rear view mirror, and 2025 will be coming in hot with change and prosperity for AEW. Just two months ago, AEW President Tony Khan and Warner Bros. Discovery broke the news that a multi-year multimedia rights deal had been signed between both parties. That said, the expected deal will allow AEW to stream its annual pay-per-view events exclusively through MAX at a discounted price per show rather than using other platforms, like Bleacher Report, to purchase exclusive events at full price.

Regarding Bleacher Report, the company is taking drastic measures as it is shutting down its pay-per-view division, effective immediately. Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer commented on this change in status and how buy-ins were for Bleacher Report and AEW's former partnership prior to the closre. Although buy-in reports for AEW Full Gear 2024 will be delayed due to the Thanksgiving holiday, Meltzer noted that purchases were up 4.1 % from WrestleDream last month.

The year's total number remains to be seen, though more overall purchases were registered through Bleacher Report than anywhere else. What does seem safe to say is that every platform hosting AEW's last two pay-per-views has increased; however, not enough to make up for the loss of Bleacher Report. Prior to this new deal with Warner Bros. Discovery, Bleacher Report had exclusive rights to U.S. purchases of AEW pay-per-views. September's All Out was the last pay-per-view event on Bleacher Report. As for numbers on WrestleDream, Meltzer reported the show's revenue increased by 11.4% from All Out in early September across all platforms.