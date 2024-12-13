Bobby Lashley Discusses Wanting To End His Career The 'Right Way' In AEW

Since signing with AEW and re-forming the Hurt Syndicate, fans have been eagerly anticipating the next big move Bobby Lashley will be making within the promotion.

In a recent appearance on the "Sports Guys Talking Wrestling" podcast, Lashley discussed how his AEW deal came into place and hinted that he would like his career to end in the promotion. The veteran also noted how he's been in the wrestling industry for 20 years and that he doesn't want to go out on an injury.

"Having the ability to run the Hurt Business and to keep going and to really end my career the right way?" Lashley recalled while describing his original meeting with Tony Khan. "I got injured in Spain before my contract was up in WWE and that was not the way I wanted to end my career."

Lashley claimed that WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland also convinced him to jump to AEW.

"I spoke to Edge, also, I spoke to MVP, of course, and Shelton kinda talked about it," Lashley recalled. "When I talked to Edge, Edge really, really made some good points and he just told me how much he loved it over there and that was a big thing for me."

The veteran stated that his meeting with Khan was too good to be true at first. But he had been assured by others that the AEW President is a man of his word, who promised that they would get to recreate the Hurt Business in his promotion.

