Former WWE Divas Champ Layla Has One Regret About Title Win

In 2012, Layla made her return to WWE at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view, replacing Beth Phoenix to face then-WWE Divas Champion, Nikki Bella, and walked away with the championship.

In a recent appearance on the "No Name Wrestling Podcast," Layla interestingly explained how she, in hindsight, wasn't happy with the way her title run came to be.

"It felt great because I was the — I think I'm the first Divas Search winner to win both titles because I won the Women's Champion and then I won the Divas Championship," Layla recalled. "So, it felt amazing, and to be honored anyway to get that?"

She noted that the angle was written especially for her and that she was privileged and happy with the honor, but believes that she should have pushed for a different journey to the title. Layla explained that without the story and chase, her run ended up becoming something people didn't necessarily care about, and admitted that she wasn't smart enough at the time to push back.

"If I'm going to come back as a face, I don't want to win the title like that, I would rather have a story and chase it," she recalled. "When I look back, I should have never agreed to that," she stated.

However, she described it as a great moment in her career but that it simultaneously wasn't the best decision for her career at the time. In the past, Layla has been open about her 2010 Women's Championship match and the poor crowd reception she got.

