WWE's Bayley Comments On Whether Four Horsewomen WrestleMania Match Will Ever Happen

The Four Horsewomen of WWE — Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, and Bayley — had several matches amongst themselves but didn't fight each other on the main roster. A major missed opportunity happened at WrestleMania 33 when three of the four Horsewomen competed for the Raw Women's Championship match in a four-way match, while Lynch was on "WWE SmackDown."

Bayley joined "Going Ringside" where she was asked if a Four Horsewomen match at WrestleMania could ever happen.

"I always think ... I would love that. Since we never got it, we had a couple tag matches in Madison Square Garden which I could be happy with that, if it never happened. I just think the wrestling world is too magical for it not to happen," Bayley answered.

The one occasion when the four were in a match was a fatal four-way match which took place in February 2015, when the Horsewomen battled for the NXT Women's Championship at NXT TakeOver: Rival. Flair walked in as the defending champion but was pinned by Banks. The match was unfortunately overshadowed by the contest that followed where Kevin Owens defeated Sami Zayn to win the NXT Championship.

While Bayley wants a Four Horsewomen match at WrestleMania, she also expressed an interest in facing a young WWE star at "The Show of Shows."

"I would have to go with Roxanne [Perez] because she's killing it as the NXT Women's Champion. She's so smooth and I'm selfish, I know everybody wants to work with her but I'm selfish so I want to get her first 'Mania match. I think that would be really special and we're really tight friends so I would love that," Bayley commented.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Going Ringside" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.