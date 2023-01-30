Former WWE Writer Says Four Horsewomen Match Was Never Going To Happen

A former WWE writer has set the record straight on whether or not a "Four Horsewomen" match was ever in the cards. Dating back to their days in "WWE NXT," Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, and Bayley considered themselves the "Four Horsewomen" of wrestling. Ronda Rousey, Marina Shafir, Shayna Baszler, and Jessamyn Duke would also emerge as the MMA version of the "Four Horsewomen," and many wondered if the two groups would ever collide. Former WWE writer Chris Dunn appeared on the "Public Enemies Podcast," and addressed whether that was ever in consideration.

"I don't think Vince was ever on board with it," Dunn said. "I think others in the company were. I think it probably could've ended up happening eventually, but it wasn't anything ever really on the docket. I think some people really wanted it to happen and build towards it, but I feel like if everyone was still with the company now, it definitely would've." In 2017, before Rousey signed with WWE, the company filmed Rousey, Shafir, and Duke running into Flair, Lynch, and Bayley during the Mae Young Classic. The two sides had a tense staredown, and Rousey laid down the challenge for any time, any place.

If WWE wanted to do the match now, there are some key missing talents. Banks is no longer under WWE contract and now has a deal with NJPW, where she is known as Mercedes Mone. Only Rousey and Baszler of the MMA "Four Horsewomen" remain in WWE. Shafir is now a member of the AEW roster.

