Marina Shafir Wanted This WWE Moment But It Didn't Happen

Before Marina Shafir was helping Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero steal the AEW TBS Championship from Jade Cargill, she was with her fellow MMA Four Horsewomen, Ronda Rousey, Shayna Bazler, and Jessamyn Duke in WWE, primarily competing in NXT. And while she worked for WWE for four years, and even seemed poised to be a member of the Diamond Mine stable before getting released, it never seemed like Shafir ever got firm footing while working for the black and gold brand.

In an appearance on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, the AEW star gave her thoughts as to why things never quite came together in NXT. And in her view, it all comes back to how she first broke into the brand.

"I felt like I never got a proper introduction," Shafir said. "Like, the photos when you got signed to NXT with Triple H, where he's shaking the hand, I never got that photo. And that just sat with me. I wanted that f*****g photo. That meant a lot to me. But we had to kind of play it cool, and I was like 'F**k that, I want that photo.'

"I thought that s**t was going on for me, that I was going to have that chance. I just wanted to have a good match, get back there, and be like 'I'm getting this f*****g photo.' And I never got it, and it's fine, but that didn't sit well with me. And then I realized I underestimated myself. I'm my own worst enemy when it comes to that s**t. Maybe that's what needed to happen, and I needed to go away and I needed to mold myself."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Sessions with Renee Paquette and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription