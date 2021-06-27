In another sign of how quickly plans can change in WWE, two recently released NXT talents were in the brand’s creative plans. According to Fightful Select, both Arturo Ruas and Marina Sharif were planned to be part of of the Diamond Mine stable that debuted on NXT TV this past Tuesday.

Fightful Select also reported that Ruas, a former jujitsu fighter and amateur wrestler who represented Brazil at the 2011 Pan American Games, was scheduled to be one of the original members of the group as late as mid June. He was instead informed a few days ahead of the stable’s debut that he would be left out. Sharif, a member of the MMA Four Horsewomen with Ronda Rousey, Shayna Bazler and Jessamyn Duke, was pegged to be the female enforcer of the group, and prior to her release was still expected to join Diamond Mine at a later date.

Instead both Ruas and Sharif were released from WWE this past Friday, along with Ariya Daivari, Fandango, Tyler Breeze, Tony Nese, Curt Stallion, Tino Sabotelli, the Bollywood Boys (Samir and Sunil Singh), Ever-Rise (Matt Martel and Chase Parker) and writer Kenice Mobley. Ruas last appearance was a loss to Kushida on the November 18, 2020 episode of NXT, while Sharif last appeared on the January 27 edition of 205 Live, teaming with Zoey Starks to take on Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart in a losing effort.

There is no word on if any more members will be added to the Diamond Mine, which are managed by Malcolm Bivens and feature Japanese star Hideki Suzuki, Tyler Rust and Roderick Strong, Sharif’s husband. Strong’s inclusion in the group marked his return to NXT following a hiatus in April after the split of his former stable, Undisputed Era.