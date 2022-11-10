Date Set For TBS Title Clash Between Jade Cargill And Nyla Rose

The long awaited clash between TBS Champion Jade Cargill and Nyla Rose finally has a date, as the two will meet in the ring at AEW Full Gear on Saturday, November 19. The feud between Cargill and Rose has been a mainstay of AEW programming for weeks, starting when the "Native Beast" stole Cargill's TBS Championship belt at "AEW Battle of the Belts IV" on October 7.

Despite having her title stolen, Cargill has continued to defend the championship on AEW programming — just minus the belt. On the November 2 episode of "Dynamite," the "Head Baddie" successfully defended her championship against Marina Shafir, extending her undefeated streak to 41 consecutive victories. Cargill's staggering streak of wins and her inaugural TBS Championship reign led her to being ranked number five in this year's PWI Women's 150.

For her part, in the aftermath of stealing Cargill's championship belt at "Battle of the Belts IV," Rose, who is a former AEW Women's World Champion, has labeled herself as "THE CURRENT REIGNING, DEFENDING, AND BEST TBS CHAMPION" on her Twitter account. Rose has also posted many images of herself in various situations with Cargill's TBS Championship belt. In addition to her social media taunting, Rose has also taunted Cargill across AEW TV, most recently on the November 2 "Dynamite," when Rose was on commentary for Cargill's match against Shafir. In a backstage segment on the November 9 edition of "Dynamite," after her championship match against Rose was announced, Cargill alluded to a possible clash with Rose on this week's "AEW Rampage."