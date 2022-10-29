Jade Cargill TBS Title Defense Announced For 11/2 AEW Dynamite

While the dominant Jade Cargill has been dealing with a problem in the form of Nyla Rose for some time, she's about to have another one on "AEW Dynamite" next week.

Following yet another successful defense of the AEW TBS Championship, Cargill was ready to walk out of "AEW Battle of the Belts IV" on October 7 with her title belt. However, "The Native Beast" had other plans. While Vickie Guerrero distracted the champion, Rose absconded with the title belt and is claiming to be the "current reigning, defending, and best TBS Champion," according to her Twitter bio.

While "That B***h" isn't getting her hands on her rival just yet, it was announced on this week's "AEW Rampage" that Cargill is getting one step closer to that goal, as she puts her championship on the line against "The Problem" Marina Shafir on the November 2 edition of "AEW Dynamite." The former MMA competitor has aligned with Rose as of late, so there's a good chance the former AEW Women's World Champion and her manager won't be far from ringside during the match.

Shafir was defeated by Cargill in April, the champion's 30th straight singles victory. With her record-breaking, undefeated streak up to 36, the No. 5-ranked wrestler in this year's PWI Women's 150 is aiming to add Shafir to the list again. Then hopefully the "Head Baddie" can move on to a match with Rose in the near future and regain possession of the title belt she never officially lost.