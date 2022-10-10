Jade Cargill Reveals Which AEW Star Is 'My Guy' Backstage

It's good to be Jade Cargill. The AEW star is nearly a year into her reign as inaugural AEW TBS Champion, during which time she has continued to stretch out her undefeated streak, and at 38-0 stands only twelve matches shy of reaching 50 consecutive wins to start her career. And if that wasn't enough, Cargill has the best people working with her behind the scenes as she continues to grow as a performer, including fellow AEW star Bryan Danielson. Cargill raved about him in an interview with DJ Whoo Kid.

"That's my main [guy]. That's my trainer," Cargill said. "This is a guy who has crazy star power. He's been on reality shows, he did his thing over at the other company. Just to work with him is just amazing. I'm working with one of the number one guys as far as technical wrestling. I'm working with Chris Jericho as far as my promos.

"Tony Khan has my back. I have everything. I had a dream laid out for me. And this is something that I never woke up and wanted to be. Wrestling found me. Mark Henry is like my father in wrestling, and he's a Hall of Famer. People look up to him, and he's for the culture 120%. I have everything that's needed to succeed in this business."

Cargill doesn't have an official opponent for her next title defense, though a confrontation on last Friday's "AEW Rampage" suggested she will next be going toe to toe with former AEW Women's World Champion Nyla Rose.

